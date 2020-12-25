Person hospitalized after car goes over guardrail, down embankment in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a car they were in went over a guardrail in Duxbury on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a rollover accident on Route 3 southbound found a car over a guardrail and down an embankment, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

DXFD responded to this rollover Rt 3 SB. Car was over the guardrail & down the embankment. One patient transported to the hospital. At the same time we requested a mutual aid engine from Kingston to respond to an appliance fire& recalled firefighters from their homes to assist. pic.twitter.com/K6oNB4A6v3 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 25, 2020

