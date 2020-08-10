LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car barreled into a pole in Lynn, knocking it down on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Lynnfield Street discovered the pole on the ground and the car flipped on its side with significant front-end damage.

One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, Lynn police said.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

