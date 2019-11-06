Person hospitalized after car slams into CVS in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car slammed into a CVS in Beverly early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the shopping center on Dodge Street around 3 a.m. found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage had barreled into the building, leaving behind a large hole in the wall and extensive damage to products and shelves inside.

One person was transported to the hospital, where their condition has not been released, Beverly police said.

The car has been towed away from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Here is a look at the inside of the Beverly CVS that was hit by a car. Heavy damage to the store. @7News pic.twitter.com/hovNFk1siY — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 6, 2019

Car into a Beverly CVS. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. @7News pic.twitter.com/P1dmMsclDu — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 6, 2019

