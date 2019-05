SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car slammed into a home in Saugus early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. found the car rested against the side of the home.

The house sustained damage to its brick wall.

The condition of the person transported to a local hospital has not been released.

