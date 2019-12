BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car struck a restaurant in Boston on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the Tip Tap Room on Cambridge Street transported one person to a local hospital, Boston police said.

Their condition has not been released.

The car has since been towed away.

