LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car towing a trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker 103 just after 11:30 p.m. found a car towing a 48-foot trailer had flipped onto its side, according to state police.

One person was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

The Lawrence Fire Department cleaned up fuel that had spilled on the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

