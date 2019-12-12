Person hospitalized after crash causes SUV to barrel into house in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an SUV slammed into a house in Brockton late Wednesday night, sending the driver to the hospital.

Officers responding to the crash on Centre Street around 11:30 p.m. learned that a car had hit the black SUV in the parking lot of a gas station, causing it to barrel through a fence and slam into the house next door, according to Brockton police.

The driver that caused the crash drove away from the scene but eventually turned around and came back, police added.

The 50-year-old driver of the black SUV was transported to Brockton Hospital, where their condition has not been released, police said.

Crews worked throughout the morning to remove the SUV from the home.

Cheryl Burkett was inside the house when the frightening crash happened.

“I heard this big, huge screeching noise, really, really loud, like piercingly loud, and all of a sudden I just hear this big bang,” she described. “Our stuff’s not fixable, it’s destroyed, which I’d rather have my life than what’s in my dresser and what’s on my porch.”

No additional information has been released.

