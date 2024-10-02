BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dorchester Tuesday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to Calder Street near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue for a report of a person stabbed, police said.

The area outside a smoke shop was roped off with crime scene tape.

As of 10 p.m., the victim’s condition was unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

