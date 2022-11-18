BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention.

Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m.

Staff from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were also called to the scene.

Details on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, though officials said the victim was taken to a hospital in Boston at one point.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

