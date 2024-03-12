HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a worker was injured in an explosion at an auto body shop in Hudson on Monday.

Crews responding to VIP Collision Auto Repair on Forest Avenue around noon found the garage door buckled and blackened from the force of the explosion.

A man suffering from burns was rushed by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Hudson fire officials and police are investigation the explosion along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

