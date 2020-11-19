Person hospitalized after fall at Worcester construction site

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after an accident at a construction site in Worcester.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Elizabeth Street Thursday afternoon and took the victim to the hospital after they were stabilized by the detail officer, according to a statement from police.

The victim was pinned against a 10-wheel dump truck by the bucket of an excavator, police said.

Once the bucket moved, the man fell four feet into an open ditch and suffered back, shoulder and chest injuries.

Officers said those injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

