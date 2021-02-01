MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a duplex in Milford early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Lena Lane around 12:30 a.m. put out the flames quickly, according to Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson.

All occupants and pets were able to get out of the home.

One person was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Nelson said.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

The fire did not extend to the right side of the duplex due to a firewall that prevented it from spreading, Nelson added.

The cause remains under investigation.

