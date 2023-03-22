MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in a unit at an apartment complex in Maynard on Tuesday.

Fire crews could be seen using ladder trucks to battle the blaze on Powder Mill Circle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

