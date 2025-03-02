WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after fast-moving, wind-whipped fire broke out in a three-story, multi-family home in Woburn on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Mount Pleasant Street around 4 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring from the building and battled the flames through high winds.

Woburn fire officials say it took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire using ladder trucks and firefighters were still on scene around 6 p.m. to monitor any hot spots.

A witness said she looked outside to see flames consuming the rear of the building and feared the high winds would cause it to spread to other nearby structures.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the person who was hospitalized was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

