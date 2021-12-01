BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out inside a large apartment building in Brighton on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 95 Washington St. around 4 a.m. evacuated the fourth, fifth and sixth floors after finding heavy smoke conditions, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Crews put out the flames and began venting the heavy smoke from the building.
One resident was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, fire officials said.
Residents on the lower floors who were not affected by the fire were asked to shelter in place, fire officials added.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
