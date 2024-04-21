SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Somerville late Saturday night.

The fire appears to have broken out on the rear of the second and third floors of the home on Dover Street.

The fire chief said one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

