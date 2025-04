BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a blaze in a multi-family home in East Boston on Sunday that left one person hospitalized.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire on Moore Street.

One person was taken to the hospital by paramedics. There were no other injuries.

Two residents were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)