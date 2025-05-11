BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following an incident in the area of the Maverick Square MBTA Station in East Boston overnight, officials said.

At approximately 10:43 PM on Saturday, May 10, 2025, officers assigned to District A-7 (East Boston) observed gunfire in the area of 3 Lewis Mall, East Boston.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, officers identified and apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in the incident at the Maverick Square MBTA Station. While placing the suspect into custody and during transport, several officers were assaulted. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating. This remains an open and ongoing investigation.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

Officers could be seen investigating a yellow smart car parked inside a taped-off area near the station.

Boston EMS confirmed one person was transported.

No additional information was immediately available.

