GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire scorched a waterfront property in Gloucester on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Woodward Avenue around 2:20 p.m. found a two-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

One person was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)