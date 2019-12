AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Avon Saturday.

The crash happened early in the morning on Harrison Boulevard and caused significant damage to a nearby fence.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

