BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was stabbed in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 207 Humboldt Ave., police said.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. Their condition was unknown as of 1:30 p.m.

The address is listed as a barbershop. Crime scene tape was also seen around an empanada restaurant across the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

