DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a serious crash that left their car severely damaged in Duxbury early Thursday morning.

Emergency personnel on their way to another medical call responded to the crash scene on Route 3 south at North Street around 4 a.m. and found the mangled sedan, fire officials said.

The patient was transported to South Shore Hospital, where their condition has not been released.

Duxbury fire officials said as of 6:10 a.m. that this was the 14th call of their shift.

