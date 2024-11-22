WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shots fired incident in Worcester that led to one person being taken to the hospital.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence on Brookside Avenue on Thursday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)