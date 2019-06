BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Paramedics responding to the area of Humboldt Avenue and Hutchings Street around 1 a.m. transported the victim to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston EMS said.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

