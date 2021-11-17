HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after they suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at shooting range on Cape Cod, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a gun range in Harwich found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening leg wound, according to the Harwich Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. They are said to be in good condition.

Fire officials say the shooting was accidental in nature.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Harwich Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

