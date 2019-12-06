Person hospitalized after tractor-trailer towing crane slams into bridge in Dennis

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer towing a crane struck a bridge sending debris flying into oncoming traffic.

State police troopers responding to the scene on Route 6 underneath the Bass River Bridge in Dennis temporarily closed the road to all traffic after the debris struck a passing vehicle, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Traffic is diverted to Route 134.

The bridge is also closed to traffic until Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials can inspect the damage.

No other information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.