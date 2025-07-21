DEVENS, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a large truck slammed into a building in Devens on Monday afternoon, leaving several people hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the Shriver Jobs Corps. building on Jackson Road found a truck that had been hauling a dumpster sticking out of the building, video from Sky-7 HD showed.

Several people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

