Person hospitalized after two cars collide in Newton

Credit: Newton Fire Dept.

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after two cars collided in Newton.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Centre Street and Sargent Street around 6:15 a.m. found two SUVs with major front end damage and one that had veered off the road into a yard, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

No serious injuries were reported.

Motorists in the area are urged to use caution.

The cause of the crash was not released.

 

