BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a van crashed into a storefront in Dorchester on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 2 Washington St. around 11 a.m. found a silver van had slammed into a crossing signal pole before crashing into a plaza.
One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The building has been evacuated and all utilities shut off.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)