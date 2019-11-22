BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a van crashed into a storefront in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at 2 Washington St. around 11 a.m. found a silver van had slammed into a crossing signal pole before crashing into a plaza.

One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The building has been evacuated and all utilities shut off.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At approximately 11:00 a tech rescue response for a car into a building at 2 Washington St in Dorchester. 1 person transported @BOSTON_EMS . The building has been evacuated and all utilities shut off. Waiting on the arrival of @ISDBoston @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/J32way7uSb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2019

