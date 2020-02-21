Person hospitalized, Boston police investigating incident in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation in Dorchester after one person was hospitalized late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Woodrow Avenue around 11 p.m. transported one person to a Boston-area hospital with undisclosed injuries, Boston EMS said.

No additional information has been released.

