BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm blaze that ripped through two multi-family homes in Dorchester on Saturday and left one person hospitalized and dozens displaced, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ellington Street found that it had spread to two homes and quickly worked to contain it. Both buildings suffered major damage and the American Red Cross is now assisting the 29 people who are displaced.
One person was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS with undisclosed injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)