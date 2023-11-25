BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a six-alarm blaze that ripped through two multi-family homes in Dorchester on Saturday and left one person hospitalized and dozens displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Ellington Street found that it had spread to two homes and quickly worked to contain it. Both buildings suffered major damage and the American Red Cross is now assisting the 29 people who are displaced.

One person was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS with undisclosed injuries.

Commissioner Burke briefs the media on the 6 alarm fire on Ellington St. 1 resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . 29 residents are displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ working to find housing. pic.twitter.com/cQKjFwAUxG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Heavy Fire knocked down , major damage to the 2 buildings as companies continue to overhaul. pic.twitter.com/8TrwEpcygK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

A 6th alarm has been ordered as companies continue to battle the intense flames and try to stop the fire from spreading to more homes. pic.twitter.com/B8IRyDL4jt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Thick black smoke fills the sky as the fire continues to burn . Fire Commissioner Burke orders a 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/kUKuRkVPtP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

All companies are working there are 2 3 family homes on fire a third alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/yStsyaXIRW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Heavy Fire in the rear of 21 Ellington st. The fire has jumped to 19 Ellington st. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9Wjg8tHU4V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

