SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house went up in flames in Spencer on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a three-alarm fire at 23 Holmes St. around 8 a.m. found flames pouring out of the home’s windows.

A female victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where her current condition has not been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

3rd alarm 23 Holmes St, fire is out at this time. D7 fire invest team and State Fire Marshal on scene. 1 female victim transported to Umass. pic.twitter.com/FPCD0Q2gkq — Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 19, 2020

