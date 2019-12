ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a five-car pile-up in Abington.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Bedford Street found at least one car overturned and another with heavy front end damage, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.