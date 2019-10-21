Person hospitalized following crash in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a crash in Boston’s South End early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston EMS said.

They were transported to a local hospital.

No additional information has been released.

