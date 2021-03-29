Person hospitalized following crash involving parked Boston fire truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a parked Boston fire truck early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the Boston Fire Headquarters in Roxbury around 5 a.m. found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage up against the back of a fire truck.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

