Person hospitalized following fiery single-car crash in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a fiery single-car crash that left the involved vehicle charred and significantly damaged in East Boston on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 230 McClellan Highway just after 6:30 a.m. transported one person to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

A power pole had been knocked over and debris could be seen scattered across the highway.

A portion of the highway has been closed, resulting in traffic backups.

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)