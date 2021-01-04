Person hospitalized following rollover crash in Millbury

Credit: Mass. State Police

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was sent to the hospital Monday night following a rollover crash in Millbury, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the scene on the off-ramp of Exit 8 on the southbound side of Route 146  where a gray sedan had come to rest on its roof.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The ramp has been temporarily closed.

No further information was released.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending