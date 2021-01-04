Person hospitalized following rollover crash in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was sent to the hospital Monday night following a rollover crash in Millbury, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the scene on the off-ramp of Exit 8 on the southbound side of Route 146 where a gray sedan had come to rest on its roof.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The ramp has been temporarily closed.

No further information was released.

