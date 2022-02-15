BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Massachusetts Avenue near the Columbia Road intersection found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

