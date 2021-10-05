BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting just after midnight found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox