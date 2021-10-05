BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting just after midnight found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information has been released.

