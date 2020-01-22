Person hospitalized following shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Dorchester Avenue found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers are closing down part of the busy thoroughfare to investigate the incident.

The victim appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)