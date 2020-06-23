BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester.

Emergecy crews responding to a reported shooting on Thane Street early Tuesday morning transported one person to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, Boston EMS said.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)