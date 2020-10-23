BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dorchester late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the shooting on Columbia Road around 11 p.m. transported one person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

