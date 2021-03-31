BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Magnolia Street just after 1 a.m. found a person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to a local hospital.

No additional information has been released.

