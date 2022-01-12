BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Dorchester late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Wayne Street around 10:30 p.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

