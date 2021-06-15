BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Blue Hill Avenue around 1:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

