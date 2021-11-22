BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Harvard Street around 1 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

They were taken to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

A firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

