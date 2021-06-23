RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Randolph Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Sunset Drive around 7:20 p.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to a release issued by the department.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was targeted and that this was not a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

