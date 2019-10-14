BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury early Monday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 144 Seaver St. around 3:30 a.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

They were transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)