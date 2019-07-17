BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury overnight.

Officers and a police K-9 responding to the area of an apartment complex on Codman Park found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

Multiple yellow evidence markers could be seen scattered on the ground.

There has been no word on any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)