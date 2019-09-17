Person hospitalized following shooting near hotel in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting near a hotel in Dorchester overnight.

Officers responding to the area of Morrissey Boulevard near the Ramada Inn found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital, where their current condition is unknown, Boston EMS said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

